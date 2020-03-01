Dollar General Hoopla

A surprise came during the discussion of the possible future of Dollar General’s proposed outlet in Borrego during the Sponsor Group Meeting, held Feb. 6.

The County’s Advance Planning Department, within the Department of Planning Services (PDS), sent rep Josh Smidwell to Borrego, and he announced that the controversial "B-Designator" for Dollar General's "boundary adjustment" on property north of the XL gas station could, after all, be changed. “PDS is open to changes in designation,” he said, in that requirements for “commu-nity character” and other factors will be taken into account; these fac-tors must, it turns out, be addressed in the permitting process under CEQA, paid for by the applicant.

Prior to the presentation, the B-designator on the commercial lot in question signaled zero input from the community, specifically from our Community Sponsor Group. A collective sigh of relief could be heard around the room that concerned citizens and community leaders could at least have their voices heard prior to project approval/denial.