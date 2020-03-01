La Casa del Zorro Desert Resort and Spa has hired Jeanie Thomas as Director of Club La Casa, LCDZ’s state-of-the-art fitness, tennis, pickleball, and aquatics center. Thomas assumes program development, marketing, professional pickleball instruction and personal training as well as hands-on health and wellness for club members and hotel guests.

Thomas holds a Master of Science degree from The University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology. She is an IPTPA Pickleball Teaching Professional and has been certified with the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). She brings a background in health club management, fitness research (University of Colorado), exercise specialist (Boulder Country Club), and corporate consulting (Celestial Seasonings and Covidian), along with her own personal training company where she networked with physicians for optimal health and wellness for people of all ages and abilities. Thomas resides seasonally in Boulder, Colorado and Borrego Springs, California and enjoys cycling, fly fishing, pickleball, nature, and her family.

La Casa del Zorro Resort and Spa is San Diego County’s most celebrated and luxurious desert resort and an iconic Southern California destination since 1937. The property boasts 42-acres with a mix of poolside rooms and private casitas, a world class spa and access to California’s largest state park, the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

For more information please contact Kasey Simrock at 760-767-0100.