BVEF Announces Recipients of Community Grant Awards

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund announced the recipients of its Community Grant Awards for 2020. Eligible non-profit organizations were invited in January to submit proposals to The Fund. Eleven proposals were ultimately selected by The Fund’s board to receive Community Grant Awards.

The proposals submitted to the Fund run the gamut of non-profit activity in Borrego Springs. Among those organizations selected by The Fund to receive a Community Grant Award were: the Anza-Borrego Foundation for support of its Cesar Chavez event, the Borrego Art Insititue for its aquaponics program, BASIC and the Soroptomist Society for their scholarship programs, the Borrego Village Association for its geotourism curriculum for juniors and seniors at the Borrego Springs High School, the California Invasive Plant Council for its work to eradicate volutaria, and the Ministers Association to support their work with those most in need in our community.

A luncheon hosted by The Fund will be held Friday March 6, noon at the Coyote Steakhouse at the Palms at Indian Head to honor all of this year’s recipients and to learn more about their programs. All interested community members are invited to the luncheon, and those wishing to attend must RSVP by March 1 by calling 760-767-7788.

For the first two decades of its existence, all donations received by The Fund were restricted by donors exclusively for the support of healthcare activities in the Valley. However, within the last five years, The Fund has created a Community Fund of unrestricted donations. It is these unrestricted funds that have allowed The Fund to broaden its purview beyond healthcare to include the major challenges facing the region such as water sustainability, air quality, community development, education, seniors, and biodiversity.

The Community Grant Awards announced today were made possible by the unrestricted contributions of generous donors to The Fund’s Community Fund.

If you would like more information on how to contribute to the Community Fund, please call Bob Kelly at (619) 347-9936 or email him at bkellyk1@gmail.com.