Julian Pathways Highlights

It was a warm June afternoon when Krystin Erickson walked onto the Julian Elementary School campus. She was already working with Vista Hill as a counselor and would be making a move to Julian soon. Erickson had been studying to get her Marriage and Family Therapist license, and was interested in continuing her work with children on a school campus. Soon after walking into the school district office, she was taken to speak to the Executive Director of Julian Pathways, Inc., Hilary Ward.

Ward had been looking for ways to expand the counseling services the district already received from Vista Hill. The Julian Elementary School District is unique in its ability to provide counseling and therapy services to its students on a regular basis. The district had been contracting with Vista Hill for several years however it was difficult to keep a consistent counselor on campus. Giving students an opportunity to seek help from one dedicated person who would be available on campus each day, was definitely a welcome idea. So when Erickson was introduced to Ward by Brian Duffy, the district superintendent, it didn't take long to see the potential standing right in front of her.

Erickson was quickly hired by Julian Pathways, Inc. as a Marriage and Family Therapist beginning this school year. She works on the elementary and junior high campuses and provides both traditional mental health therapy to students as well as school-based counseling. Currently, Erickson helps students learn healthy social and emotional skills that are necessary for success in all areas of life by providing counseling groups and through students' self-referrals to "Talk to the Counselor." The students really enjoy talking to her and even include her in their games at recess. It's not unusual to see Erickson surrounded by a group of students or being chased in a game of tag. The teachers, school administrators and Ward are so happy to have Erickson join the Julian Pathways team.

Erickson is also opening a private practice in Julian to provide her services to the entire community. Erickson works with children, individuals, couples and families and has experience working with a variety of issues including: depression, anxiety, identity issues, self-esteem, marital conflict, family conflict, anger management, self-harm, trauma, grief and loss.

Visit julianpathways.org to contact Krystin Erickson or learn more about Julian Pathways, Inc.