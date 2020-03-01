Art Guild Luncheon

“Life without art is life without living.” This is the simple approach to the art of March’s guest speaker, Stu Bailey.

He is a stone sculptor from the Northwest, and his inspiration is the wildlife and sea life of the area, as well as the Anza-Borrego desert for the past three decades. Please join us at Rams Hill Restaurant Thursday March 12 for our luncheon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $20, including a beverage and dessert. Bailey will present from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You are also welcome for his presentation only, no RSVP needed without lunch.

RSVP by Sunday March 8 before 4 p.m to bscaartguild@gmail.com.