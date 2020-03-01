RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Art Guild Luncheon

 

Last updated 3/5/2020 at 10:50am



“Life without art is life without living.” This is the simple approach to the art of March’s guest speaker, Stu Bailey.

He is a stone sculptor from the Northwest, and his inspiration is the wildlife and sea life of the area, as well as the Anza-Borrego desert for the past three decades. Please join us at Rams Hill Restaurant Thursday March 12 for our luncheon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $20, including a beverage and dessert. Bailey will present from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You are also welcome for his presentation only, no RSVP needed without lunch.

RSVP by Sunday March 8 before 4 p.m to bscaartguild@gmail.com.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/05/2020 23:44