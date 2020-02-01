SDG&E Money Saving Programs, Workshops

RSS

San Diego Gas and Electric, the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, and the Borrego Springs Revitalization Infrastructure Committee, created by District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, will host two free money saving workshops simultaneously, one in Spanish and one in English, on Wednesday Feb. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room. Bring your SDG&E bill and/or SDG&E account number to register for My Account. This is a great opportunity to learn how to qualify for programs that can help lower your electrical bills.



