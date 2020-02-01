RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

More Pottery Wheel Class

 

Last updated 2/11/2020 at 1:31pm



The Borrego Art Institute’s Pottery Program will be offering another set of throwing classes, this time taught by Heather Spontak. All levels of experience will benefit – from beginners to experienced. Spontak travels throughout the country with her portable pottery studio gathering inspiration from the landscapes that surround her. Classes begin Monday Feb. 10.

For more details, exact dates and times, visit the BAI’s website at borregoartinstitute.org, click on “Pottery.” To sign up, contact Jill Sullivan at 760-285-7145.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/14/2020 23:18