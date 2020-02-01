More Pottery Wheel Class

The Borrego Art Institute’s Pottery Program will be offering another set of throwing classes, this time taught by Heather Spontak. All levels of experience will benefit – from beginners to experienced. Spontak travels throughout the country with her portable pottery studio gathering inspiration from the landscapes that surround her. Classes begin Monday Feb. 10.

For more details, exact dates and times, visit the BAI’s website at borregoartinstitute.org, click on “Pottery.” To sign up, contact Jill Sullivan at 760-285-7145.