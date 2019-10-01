Volunteer of the Year: Judy Coyle

She is an avid tap dancer and facilitates the Ballet & Tap class at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center, also serving on the Board of Directors, helping to bring a rich assortment of music, drama, and comedy to Borregans grateful for the entertainment.

Her work "gives me purpose," says Judy Coyle, the 2019 Borrego Springs Volunteer of the Year.

Her volunteer work at BSPAC, including treasurer, has not only helped bring quality entertainment to Borrego Springs, but has also allowed BSPAC to move forward with extensive and much needed theatre renovations, both in 2000 and last year.

Coyle came to Borrego in 1982 and taught elementary school for 24 years, including 18 years teaching second graders. One of her proudest achievements is setting up the Follett automated library program to both the elementary school and high school.

She will be presented the award at Christmas Circle following the Borrego Days Parade on Oct. 19.

Full profile of Judy Coyle in the Oct. 31 issue of the Borrego Sun.