Sampson Exits Casa, Chamber

Patrick Sampson has resigned from his role as General Manager of La Casa del Zorro and his position as Chamber of Commerce Board President as of Oct. 10.

Sampson’s wife Tiffany has also resigned as La Casa’s lead accountant, according to an official statement released by La Casa co-owner Jack McGrory. Their last day at La Casa will be Oct. 22.

Sampson arrived in Borrego early 2013 to open La Casa del Zorro in May, and also became a director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Two years later, he was appointed as the Chamber’s president, and sworn in at their annual meeting. He also has been a member of the Borrego Water Coalition since 2013.

Linda Haddock said, “As Patrick Sampson’s executive director for five-plus years, I could count on his wisdom, commitment and calm optimism to get me through some crazy times that would have otherwise had me throwing in the towel. I felt appreciated and knew when he had my back, I could fight harder to create another win for Borrego. What Patrick believed possible, I believed possible. What I believed possible, Patrick gave me the wings to go after.”

In his farewell letter to the employees at LCDZ, he states he will miss the “magical little town,” and thanks all current and previous employees for “their dedication and immeasurable contributions to the success of La Casa del Zorro.”

Sampson later told the Sun, “I have been here for 6 & 1/2 years, helped to open the hotel, getting it to where it is today. My time at the Chamber was productive in helping Borrego tourism grow. I enjoyed every minute of it,” he said. “Now the time has come to leave and go back to my home in Las Vegas to rethink my life. I will miss everyone and will always have fond memories of my time in Borrego, job done.”

La Casa’s asset management group ANI has been replaced via agreement with a court-appointed Receiver in an ongoing financial recovery effort involving alleged fraud on the part of the Patio Group’s Gina Champion-Cain.

“There is absolutely no connection between Patrick’s leaving and the Receiver’s financial recovery effort,” McGrory said. “They’re completely separate.”

Roles of La Casa General Manager and asset manager will be taken over by CWC, the company responsible for those roles prior to ANI’s involvement.

CWC’s Jens Nielson is, according to McGrory, “a man who knows La Casa and its operations very, very well, and we will be ready for the high season with everything operational.” All the employees have been informed of the change in management.

