Lifetime Achievement Award: Sylvana Meeks

The Chamber of Commerce announced the recipient of the Borrego Springs 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, and it will be presented to Sylvana Meeks at Christmas Circle following the Borrego Days Parade on Oct. 19.

Meeks, co-owner of the local Coldwell-Banker office, was born and raised in Borrego Springs, and has been involved with many organizations, including her service on the Board of Directors for the Borrego Springs Unified School District, Borrego Art Institute, the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Foundation. Meeks also served a two-year term as Honorary Mayor of Borrego Springs.

But it is the work Meeks has done as the director of the Miss Borrego Springs Scholarship Competition about which she is most proud. "It provides the contestants life skills such as confidence, public speaking, interviewing skills, and the value of community service," she says, adding, "I feel it is important to guide our young ladies to be strong and confident women."

