54th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival – "Bloom in Borrego"

The 54th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival has arrived for yet another spectacular and successful year. This year's theme, "Bloom in Borrego," brings awareness of and paying homage to the beauty of Borrego Springs and the surrounding 600,000 acres of the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The slogan is also a little reminder of the wildflower heritage that takes place in our small town, and shows the hopeful possibilities and opportunities in the future of Borrego. The Festival kicks off Saturday Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. with multiple pre-parade activities going down Palm Canyon Drive by a balloon artist and Salton Sea pirates.

Following those activities, look up to the sky at around 9:50 a.m. to witness the marvelous multi-craft flyover, courtesy of Rick Fordem and the Borrego Air Ranch. The parade follows at 10 a.m., wave hello to all the entries, some new and some returning. VIPs of this year's Festival include Grand Marshal San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, State Assemblyman Randy Voepel, Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Sylvana Meeks, Volunteer of the Year Judy Coyle, and our newly-crowned Miss Borrego 2019 – 20, Danielle Del Bono and her court.

Chamber Executive Director Valeen Szabo and Secretary Debbie Woollet, Borrego Days co-chairs, along with Festival volunteers have been "all hands on-deck" to bring Borregans another unforgettable festival to kick off the season. So don't miss out on the family-friendly fun activities at Christmas Circle – from the kids zone, live music, delicious food – a great time for the whole family to enjoy the weekend in Borrego.

Friday Oct. 18:

6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast at Coldwell Banker

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – VIP & Volunteer Kickoff Reception at the Beer Garden, Christmas Circle

Saturday Oct. 19:

ROAD CLOSES AT 9:30 A.M.

9:30 a.m. – Pre-parade activities along Palm Canyon Drive

9:45 a.m. – National Anthem sung by Borrego Springs Unified School District Grade 5 – 10.

9:50 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Air parade starring Borrego Air Ranch Pilots and Friends

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Street Parade steps off

11 a.m. – Car Nation Show & Tour at The Mall – Showcasing all makes of cars

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Food Vendors, Beer Garden, Arts & Crafts Booths, Gifts, Salton Sea Pirates Encampment and kids zone

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Music: Sara Petite (Break at 12:30 p.m., will resume after awards ceremony on stage)

12:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony, Christmas Circle

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Music: CalAmity (Break at 3 p.m., and will resume after Dennise Cecena)

3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Music: Dennise Cecena

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Music: Band of Loons

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Anza-Borrego Foundation's annual Pints 4 the Park, held outside of Borrego Outfitters.

Sunday Oct. 20:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Food Vendors, Beer Garden, Arts & Crafts Booths, Salton Sea Pirates and kids zone open

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Free Seminar on The Military History of the Salton Sea and Borrego Valley at the Library

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Performance: Borrego Springs Elementary School Dancers

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Music: Sara Petite

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Music: Israel Ochoa and Grupo Elejido, along with Miguel el Potrito de Sinaloa

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Music: Soul Frenzi