Akrofest comes back to Borrego Springs, so don’t miss out on all the action. The air show is open to the public at the Borrego Valley Airport. The air show will be on for three days. Pilots will be practicing on the first day Thursday Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.On Saturday Oct. 11 and Sunday Oct. 12, they will be in the air from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.