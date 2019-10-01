BSPAC Auditions for New Season

Another round of auditions will be taking place at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center for the upcoming season. They will be held at the theater on Sunday Oct. 20, 2 p.m. We will be presenting “It’s a Wonderful Life,” as a radio show for Christmas, and a “Reader’s Theater play,” with 12 incompetent jurors; a comedy by Ian McWethy. Neither of these have lines that need to be memorized. Then there will be a comedy play that is a riot, it will be a really fun one to participate in (Memorization required). If anyone has a burning desire to test out their acting chops, please come and join us! WE NEED YOU!