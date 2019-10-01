RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BSPAC Auditions for New Season

 

Last updated 10/3/2019 at 11:52am



Another round of auditions will be taking place at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center for the upcoming season. They will be held at the theater on Sunday Oct. 20, 2 p.m. We will be presenting “It’s a Wonderful Life,” as a radio show for Christmas, and a “Reader’s Theater play,” with 12 incompetent jurors; a comedy by Ian McWethy. Neither of these have lines that need to be memorized. Then there will be a comedy play that is a riot, it will be a really fun one to participate in (Memorization required). If anyone has a burning desire to test out their acting chops, please come and join us! WE NEED YOU!


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 10/03/2019 16:24