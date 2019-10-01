BAI Opens New Season

It was a show that captured unique perspectives of nature, animals, and people by over 15 photographers, and all were exhibited at the Borrego Art Institute.

On Oct. 12, the BAI held its first opening reception of the 2019 – 20 season with the very popular show, "The Art of Photography." The show showcased unique perspectives of photographic art of a variety of subject matter and sizes, proving to be another hit by those in attendance. Notable photographers who made their appearance and return to Borrego for the show were Garett Wood, Luciano Demasi, Pam Hunt, Kay Levie, Daniel Cain, and Borrego Sun's Julian Writer Kim Simas.

A new installment included a boxed section of antique and rustic handy work of pots, and tools, along with photographs depicting its uses. Many of the notable photographs had interesting creative takes along with classic black and whites.

The different types of photographs featured significant places, some right here in Borrego Springs displaying the wonders offered by the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, horses, dogs, tall and colorful trees, and not to forget the neon display. The artist who calls himself, "Hot Mike," who uses recyclable items, was back yet again, and his display definitely did not go unnoticed.

The guests also enjoyed the delicious hors d'oeuvers served and prepared by Kesling's Kitchen, which were a big hit. All the ingredients were grown and picked at the ArtFarm, now named ArtPark, located right next to the BAI.

The artwork will be on display until Nov. 3.

The next show will be "Expressions in the Abstract," which returns for its third show in the gallery, features abstract art by three outstanding artists.

The opening reception will be Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reception is free to BAI members. Non-members will be charged $5 per person for entry prior to 6 p.m.