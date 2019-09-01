RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Where is CVB Going?

 

Last updated 9/4/2019 at 1:28pm



Community Valley Bank is currently in the process of moving locations from 587 Palm Canyon Drive to 571 #A Palm Canyon Drive.

The new location is the previous sheriff’s substation building on the west side of The Mall.

CVB took over Umpqua Bank in July 2018.

The reason for the move being that they are downsizing as they do not need so much space, as it is a branch office of their El Centro branch.

They are currently in the process of doing the transition.

In August, CVB submitted a relocation application, and welcomed comments from community members. Comments were needed in writing by Sept. 6 to the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance in San Francisco.

There is currently no information as to when the transfer will be completed.

More information in the Sept. 19 issue of the Borrego Sun.

