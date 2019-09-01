Koko's Closes Its Doors

After 20 months in Borrego, Koko's Eclectic Boutique closed its doors at the end of Labor Day weekend.

Owner Lisa Dills put the reason for the closing simply, "I can't afford to lose money month after month."

Koko's sits in the corner next to Regalos de Borrego and across of Ermalinda's.

Dills sold a wide range of items in her little antique gem of a boutique store – from clothes, shoes and cowboy boots, small antiques to art, jewelry, re-purposed furniture, and other "cool stuff" – which she acquired from around the region and the country.

Dills first arrived in Borrego in 2017, after coming out to live somewhere near her son in San Diego. She saw that Borrego was much more affordable than most places, and when she landed here, she "fell in love with Borrego right away."

She worked in property management for 30, and then worked for her own company for almost 10, before making the change to do something new.

Dills, who is originally from Columbus, Ohio, is not going anywhere, and will be staying in Borrego as a resident. Borregans can find her at Frederick's Ancient and Ethnic Art on the west side of Christmas Circle.