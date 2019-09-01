Kids Ice Cream Social at LCDZ – A Tasty, Magical Time!

Lights, music, balloons, gallons of ice cream and the finest painted faces were evident, as La Casa del Zorro Resort and Spa hosted and celebrated the first seasonal Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Ice Cream Social.

The event was made even more exciting by the visit of the Borrego Springs Fire Department under the Command of Captain Tomko.

The room was at capacity with over 200 guests ranging from a beautiful set of 3 year-old twins and dozens of young Borregans, and those simply young at heart.

A tasty selection of ice cream flavors was served up by JoAnn Maiter of the Chamber, along with high school volunteers Joselyn Troncoso and Natalia Carmona.

Everyone's favorite Toppings, including the free-flowing Hot Fudge were poured and sprinkled by Miss Borrego First Princess Camila Hernandez.

Kasey Simrock, Sales Manager for the Resort, who planned and organized the event with Chamber of Commerce Secretary Debbie Woollet, truly delivered on a sensational event.

"I love all the kids who live in our small town. It is a sincere pleasure to be able to provide them with this fun and exciting event," Simrock said.

La Casa also noted the involvement of Borrego Springs Unified School District School-Community Liaison Martha Deichler, who organized kid's dance competitions where winners had the first pick from a huge box of toys and games kindly donated by the Rancho Mirage Gas Station.

La Casa del Zorro wished every student enrolled in the BSUSD a very successful school year.