Frying Up Proceeds for the Bojorquez Family

Kesling's Kitchen was packed Friday evening, Aug. 16, and Chef Tom gave credit to the Borrego community for its fundraising support to the Bojorquez family whose home was destroyed in a fire on July 7.

"Many thanks to all of you," he said. Thirty-six diners at the time were enjoying the evening out, the fish was delicious, and the one-time evening event raised $1,633.96 for the family.

"We donated our profits – 32% of sales – from our Fresh Fish Friday dinner service," Chef Tom added.

In fiscal year 2018 – 19, the Borrego Art Institute's Kesling's Kitchen donated food valued at over $10,000 to community fundraising and Gallery receptions.

"Some of my staff knew the family personally," Chef Tom said. "Both Kesling's and the BAI are non-profit organizations, and one of our missions is to contribute to the community. It's a good opportunity for us to show just that."

The donation at Friday's event came not only from direct food sales ($600), but also from cash tips and donations ($748) plus credit card tips ($285). The total fundraising efforts for the Bojorquez family on the part of the Borrego community were very successful – GoFundMe Page has raised $7,300; the car wash raised $2,100; and with the Kesling's event at $1,600, over $10,000 was raised in total.

In addition, Jilbertos and Carlee's have their doors open to the family if they need a meal.

Said Luis Bojorquez: "Sin la cooporacion de tanta gente no hubiera sido possible recuperanos (Without the cooperation of so many people, it would have been impossible for us to recover from this huge tragedy)."

Luis' wife Margarita, also expressed her thanks to the community: "Gracias a todos por su granapoyo. Se los agradezco de tanto Corazon (Thank you for your huge effort. I appreciate it with all my heart)."

And daughter Paola added her thoughts: "Because of this small, tight-knitted community, my family is where it's at today. Thank you all for the support and unconditional love. I will be forever grateful."

Chef Tom's generosity in hosting this event is a shining example of a local establishments and individuals coming to the aid of Borregans in need, and his selfless efforts were certainly appreciated by the Bojorquez family in theirs.