Vegetation Fire on Highway 79

A vegetation fire was reported Thursday on Highway 79 near Warner Springs, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The Morettis Fire, named by Cal Fire, was reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Highway 79, just north of Highway 76. Officials reported making good progress on putting it out.

As of 1:18 p.m. the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

There is no word on what caused the fire, or if there are any road closures at this time.

Crews have contained the fire at 1/2 an acre. Resources will remain at the scene for approximately an hour.