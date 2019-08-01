Santa Comes to Borrego in July

Santa pulled into Borrego last week to deliver over 385 backpacks for every student in the Borrego Springs Unified School District.

With no snow on which to ride his sleigh, Santa and his helper showed up in a shiny red truck pulling a Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego trailer.

First stop was the county library, where students in the Summer Program were the first to eagerly choose a backpack and explore the supplies inside – everything from pencils to notebooks to glue sticks and more!

Then on to the schools where the backpacks will be stored and handed out during school registration, which began on August 5 at all schools.

Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego Executive Director, Danny Sherlock, accompanied by his assistant, Vice President Michelle Malin, graciously made the trek out to Borrego on a cool 110-degree day to deliver the goods.

The brightly colored array of backpacks and supplies were donated by various groups and generous individuals associated with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, of which our own Borrego Springs Boys and Girls Club is a member.

As they pulled away and began their mount into the sky, via Montezuma Grade, Santa and his helper had large smiles across their faces.

Were these smiles of happiness for being able to bring joy to our local students? Or smiles of joy to be headed to cooler temperatures on the other side of the mountain? Regardless, we thank them for this very special delivery in time for the first day of school August 26.