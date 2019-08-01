BSUSD Announcement
Last updated 8/7/2019 at 1:44pm
Borrego Springs Unified School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
Borrego Springs Elementary School
Borrego Springs Middle School
Borrego Springs High School
For additional information please contact:
Catherine Paredes
Director of Food Services
1315 Palm Canyon Drive
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
760-767-5335, ext 404; 760-767-5333, ext 223
cparedes@bsusd.net