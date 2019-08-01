BSUSD Announcement

Borrego Springs Unified School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Borrego Springs Elementary School

Borrego Springs Middle School

Borrego Springs High School

For additional information please contact:

Catherine Paredes

Director of Food Services

1315 Palm Canyon Drive

Borrego Springs, CA 92004

760-767-5335, ext 404; 760-767-5333, ext 223

cparedes@bsusd.net