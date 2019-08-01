Fourty-Two Pounds of Meth

Border Patrol agents seized more than 42 pounds of meth worth nearly $97,000 that had been hidden inside a car’s fuel tank, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The arrest took place at about 8:30 a.m. Monday Aug. 5 at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Salton City.

The 19-year-old suspect approached the checkpoint in a Mitsubishi Eclipse. At secondary inspection, agents discovered packages of meth inside the fuel tank.

The man, who was a U.S. citizen, along with the meth and the vehicle, were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.