Borrego Sun

Fourty-Two Pounds of Meth

 

Last updated 8/19/2019 at 2:25pm



Border Patrol agents seized more than 42 pounds of meth worth nearly $97,000 that had been hidden inside a car’s fuel tank, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The arrest took place at about 8:30 a.m. Monday Aug. 5 at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Salton City.

The 19-year-old suspect approached the checkpoint in a Mitsubishi Eclipse. At secondary inspection, agents discovered packages of meth inside the fuel tank.

The man, who was a U.S. citizen, along with the meth and the vehicle, were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.


Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

