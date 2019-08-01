July 25, 1927

–

July 15, 2019

Santiago Roa Rivera 91, born July 25, 1927 in Guanajuato, Mexico, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 at his home in Borrego. He was surrounded by his family. Well known to family and friends as "Chago," he lived a long, full, and healthy life in Borrego since 1947. On Leap Year of 1956, he married his young bride Lupe Garcia. Together they shared a long happy marriage of 63 years.

Chago worked for numerous employers and retired from Borrego Springs School District in 1992. Having strong work ethics, he selected to keep his job at the Club Circle where he learned and enjoyed playing golf. While there, he made many great friends, "snow birds" who loved to golf as much as he did. At Club Circle, he goes on record for having 11, plus or minus "hole in ones!" Chago had a real passion for his family, baseball and golf.

In his youth, after arriving in Borrego and later as a parent of four, he often gathered with good friends to play baseball. Many of whom were lifelong friends. He loved the Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. Sometimes he would watch up to three ball games in one day.

He attended English and US history classes which lead him to become a United States Citizen in 1992. His greatest victory in life was coming to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. We would often find him reading his Bible both in English and Spanish. He is dearly missed by those who knew him. Precious memories live in the hearts of his family.

He is survived by his wife Lupe Rivera, four children Jose Rivera, Cristina Mitchell, Ricardo Rivera and Raquel Rivera-Bertrand. His six grandchildren, Philip Loevenguth, Annalisa Loevenguth, Lucas Loevenguth, Julia Berryhill, Olivia Bertrand and Elianna Bertrand.

Memorial service will be held on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at The Springs RV Resort in the Torres Room. All are welcome to attend.

________________________________________________________________

Santiago Roa Rivera 91, nacido el 25 de julio de 1927 en Guanajuato, México, se fue a lado de Dios el 15 de julio de 2019 en su casa en Borrego. Estaba rodeado por su familia. Conocido por su familia y amigos como "Chago," vivió una vida larga, plena y saludable en Borrego desde 1947. En el año Bisiesto de 1956 se casó con su joven esposa Lupe García. Juntos compartieron un largo y feliz matrimonio de 63 años.

Chago trabajó para numerosos empleadores y se retiró del distrito Escolar de Borrego Springs en 1992. Con una sólida ética de trabajo, eligió mantener su trabajo En el círculo del Club donde aprendió y disfrutó jugando al golf. Mientras que allí hizo muchos grandes amigos, "Pajaros de invierno" que amaba el golf tanto como él lo hizo. En el Círculo del Club él va en el registro por tener 11, más o menos "agujero en uno!" Chago tenía una verdadera amor por su familia, y pasion por béisbol y golf.

En su juventud después de llegar a Borrego y más tarde como padre de cuatro a menudo se reunió con buenos amigos para jugar al béisbol. Muchos de los cuales fueron amigos de toda la vida. Le encantaban los Chicago Cubs, y los Atlanta Braves. ¡A veces veía hasta tres partidos de béisbol en un día!

Asistió a clases de Inglés y de historia de los Estados Unidos que le llevaron a convertirse en un Ciudadano de los Estados Unidos en 1992. Su mayor victoria en la vida fue llegar a conocer a Jesucristo como su Señor y Salvador. A menudo lo encontrábamos leyendo su Biblia tanto en Inglés como en español. Lo extrañan mucho los que lo conocieron. Preciosos recuerdos viven en los corazones de su familia.

Le sobreviven su esposa Lupe Rivera, cuatro hijos José Rivera, Cristina Mitchell, Ricardo Rivera y Raquel Rivera-Bertrand. Sus seis nietos, Philip Loevenguth, Annalisa Loevenguth, Lucas Loevenguth, Julia Berryhill, Olivia Bertrand y Elianna Bertrand.

El Servicio conmemorativo se llevará a cabo el 7 de septiembre a las 2 p.m. en el Springs RV Resort en Borrego, sala de las Torres. Todos son bienvenidos a asistir.