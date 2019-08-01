RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Possible CVB Relocation

 

Last updated 8/19/2019 at 2:11pm



Community Valley Bank has submitted a Re-location Application to relocate the current Community Valley Bank, Borrego Springs Branch located at 587 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004 to 571 #A Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004.

Any person wishing to comment on this relocation Application may file his or her comments in writing to the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance, 25 Jesse Street Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105 no later than September 6, 2019.

The non-confidential portions of the application are on file in the above office of the FDIC and are available for public inspection during regular business hours; photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available on request.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 08/23/2019 19:28