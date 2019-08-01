Possible CVB Relocation

Community Valley Bank has submitted a Re-location Application to relocate the current Community Valley Bank, Borrego Springs Branch located at 587 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004 to 571 #A Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004.

Any person wishing to comment on this relocation Application may file his or her comments in writing to the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance, 25 Jesse Street Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105 no later than September 6, 2019.

The non-confidential portions of the application are on file in the above office of the FDIC and are available for public inspection during regular business hours; photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available on request.