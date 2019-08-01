New BWD Director Appointed

A compelling voice within the Borrego Springs community, Diane Johnson was sworn in as a member of the board of directors of the Borrego Water District on July 23 during the board's regularly scheduled meeting.

Johnson did not sit in as a board member on the day of her swearing-in, as she still had work to do the next day at the Borrego Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee meeting as the Stewardship Council Representative.

With no BWD board meetings scheduled for August, Johnson will join Board President Kathy Dice, Vice President Lyle Brecht and directors Dave Duncan, and Ray Delahay for her first board meeting in September.

Johnson was the only applicant for the chair vacated by Harry Erlich at the end of June, and will serve out the remainder of his 4-year term.

Her interest in water policy harkens back decades to her reading the book, Cadillac Desert.

"It got me interested in a theoretical way in water in the West. Borrego's water situation is anything, but theoretical," she said.

"I believe that with the hard work and good will of the BWD Board, and of all the people who love our town, we can find a sustainable footing - and even flourish."

In addition to her role on the Advisory Committee, Johnson is on the board of directors for the Borrego Art Institute and Borrego Village Association. She is a member of the sub-committee that will work to coordinate the update to the Borrego Springs Community Plan for the Groundwater Sustainability Plan, serves on the vestry of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and is a member of the Rotary Club.

Johnson also volunteered to head up the sanitation sub-committee of San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond's Borrego Springs Revitalization Committee.

At her swearing-in, BWD General Manager Geoff Poole recognized Johnson's commitment to the community.

"She works hard, is very knowledgeable, and brings a unique voice that will serve as a valuable conduit to the community."

Brecht painted the picture best with his words of welcome for the newest director.

"Diane Johnson exhibits the personal characteristics that make Borrego such a great place to live. She graciously volunteers her extensive professional background as a reference librarian for University of California San Diego, University of California Los Angeles, Univerity of Southern California, the National Library of Medicine, the National Cancer Institute, and the USEPA for the benefit of many civic organizations here in town," Brecht said.

"I very much look forward to working with her on the BWD Board. Our community is fortunate that individuals with her passion and desire who are willing to serve on the BWD Board for the benefit of the entire community."