Dark Sky Anniversary

Folks come to Borrego for many reasons, but high on the priority list is viewing the night sky on a moonless night.

It was 10 years ago that Borrego Springs achieved International Dark Sky Community Status, and Dark Sky Coalition member Sally Theriault, working as a Park interpreter also worked for several years to make lighting measurements, was instrumental in helping to achieve a coveted Dark Sky "Silver Tier" status in 2017.

The Park is "designated to protecting the desert's naturally dark skies, and to educating the public about their importance to wildlife, astronomy, and human health."

Borrego Springs is in the Top-10 among viewing sites in the country, due mainly to its protection by surrounding mountains against stray lighting from cities and towns beyond.

The accompanying graphic (left) shows cooler colors (blues and greens) sitting in a pool of natural darkness while surrounded by bright lighting conditions.