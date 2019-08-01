ABF Aquires 10-Acre Parcel

The Anza-Borrego Foundation is pleased to share that escrow recently closed on a pristine 10-acre parcel in the middle of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park located between Inspiration Wash and Fonts Point.

This brings the 2019 acquisition total to 304 acres. The two brothers who owned this beautiful land shared that their grandfather originally bought it in the 1930s.

It was then inherited by their mother, who passed it down to them. Now in their 80s, the owners are thrilled to know that “their piece of the Park” will be preserved forever.