ABDSP Offers Training Classes

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is excited to offer a training class this fall for people interested in becoming visitor center volunteers!

Our volunteers take pleasure and pride in helping park visitors discover and explore the desert, and in being part of a team (including park rangers, interpreters, other staff, and our cooperating association, Anza-Borrego Foundation) that provides excellent service to the public.

The staff of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park invests considerable time and energy in training park volunteers, through a combination of classroom instruction and field trips, to be able to give good information to the visiting public, and the ideal volunteer is eager to invest his or her time in learning about this amazing park as well.

Our award-winning visitor center is a fun place to work, and volunteers are expected to contribute at least 48 hours of “floor duty” time each year, for a minimum of three years, as well as fulfilling annual refresher requirements designed to keep you learning more about the park and its partners.

The training this fall will consist of five to six hours of classroom time on Friday afternoons, with field trips out into the park on Saturdays. The class will take place on the following dates:

November 1 – 2, 8 – 9, 15 – 16, and 22 – 23, and December 6 – 7, and 13 – 14. We will then schedule new volunteers for “on-the-job training” with experienced volunteers during the month of January.

If you are interested in being a member of this year’s Park Volunteer Class, the first step is to submit an application.

This can be done electronically, by filling out the application at this link: http://www.parks.ca.gov/pages/735/files/DPR%20208H.PDF and then emailing it as an attachment to Sally Theriault (Sally.Theriault@parks.ca.gov).

If you prefer, you can fill out the application, print it, and mail it to: Sally Theriault, ABDSP Visitor Center, 200 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, CA 92004.

If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to call Sally at 760-767-4205.

We look forward to hearing from you, and to helping you become a valued member of our visitor center team and park family!