RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ABDSP Offers Training Classes

 

Last updated 8/7/2019 at 12:55pm



Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is excited to offer a training class this fall for people interested in becoming visitor center volunteers!

Our volunteers take pleasure and pride in helping park visitors discover and explore the desert, and in being part of a team (including park rangers, interpreters, other staff, and our cooperating association, Anza-Borrego Foundation) that provides excellent service to the public.

The staff of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park invests considerable time and energy in training park volunteers, through a combination of classroom instruction and field trips, to be able to give good information to the visiting public, and the ideal volunteer is eager to invest his or her time in learning about this amazing park as well.

Our award-winning visitor center is a fun place to work, and volunteers are expected to contribute at least 48 hours of “floor duty” time each year, for a minimum of three years, as well as fulfilling annual refresher requirements designed to keep you learning more about the park and its partners.

The training this fall will consist of five to six hours of classroom time on Friday afternoons, with field trips out into the park on Saturdays. The class will take place on the following dates:

November 1 – 2, 8 – 9, 15 – 16, and 22 – 23, and December 6 – 7, and 13 – 14. We will then schedule new volunteers for “on-the-job training” with experienced volunteers during the month of January.

If you are interested in being a member of this year’s Park Volunteer Class, the first step is to submit an application.

This can be done electronically, by filling out the application at this link: http://www.parks.ca.gov/pages/735/files/DPR%20208H.PDF and then emailing it as an attachment to Sally Theriault (Sally.Theriault@parks.ca.gov).

If you prefer, you can fill out the application, print it, and mail it to: Sally Theriault, ABDSP Visitor Center, 200 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, CA 92004.

If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to call Sally at 760-767-4205.

We look forward to hearing from you, and to helping you become a valued member of our visitor center team and park family!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 08/10/2019 03:14