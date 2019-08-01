"Supervisor Desmond Op-Ed"

As I mentioned a couple weeks ago, it’s budget season at the County of San Diego. Along with passing our $6.2 billion budget, keeping it well balanced and providing needed resources, the Board of Supervisors gets to allocate dollars for Community Enhancement Programs.

Although there are many wonderful programs in Borrego Springs, we wanted to highlight some for their outstanding work.

The Borrego Springs Community Concert Association provides excellent entertainment to the community with top performers.

We often hear about the need for entertainment options in Borrego Springs and though we are working on it, the Borrego Springs Community Concerts are an excellent choice any night of the week! We were happy to give them $5,000 to help pay for the performers and free school concerts that are provided.

Another wonderful organization is the Borrego Springs Senior Center. Many seniors living in Borrego are confined to their home.

Last year, over 6,000 meals were delivered by the senior center to homebound senior citizens in the Borrego Springs area. The $10,000 allocated will continue this great program and many more.

Also, a staple of our wonderful desert community is the Anza-Borrego Foundation. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is the largest park state park in California. It’s beauty is on display every year, especially with this years’ Super Bloom! The $10,000 allocated to the Anza-Borrego Foundation will support the printing and distribution of 75,000 free guides for visitors to the park!

There are many more wonderful organizations in Borrego Springs that help the community. To check out a list of all the Community Enhancement Allocations, visit the County’s website and if you think your organization qualifies for the upcoming Neighborhood Reinvestment Program, give our office a call!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor