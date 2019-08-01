LCDZ To Host Ice Cream Social

Chamber of Commerce President and La Casa General Manager Patrick Sampson confirms that La Casa del Zorro Resort and Spa will host the Chamber’s first Summer Ice Cream Social Thursday Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“I would like to extend an invitation to all Borrego Spring’s kids, and to those young-at-heart to join us at this fun event. Mark the date on your calendars,” Sampson said.

As usual, this year’s Ice Cream Extravaganza will be organized and directed by Kasey Simrock, LCDZ Sales Manager, and ably assisted by Chamber Board Member, Debbie Woollet. There will be music, face painting and balloon twister artists and, of course, ice cream and favorite toppings for all.