Attend an Artist Talk with Jeni Bate, Friday Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., held in the Borrego Springs Library Community Room. Bate will be giving a talk and slideshow of her work. She will talk about the inspiration and evolution of her signature mixed media work which includes refractured watercolors, poetry and acrylic and will bring examples of various small art pieces, cards, books and works in progress.