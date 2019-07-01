School District Hears Sweet Notes From Huge Donation

BSES teacher Jackie Williams with some of her students on the piano's inaugural musical sing along.

The Borrego Springs Unified School District is glowing over the donation of a gorgeous Grand Piano donated by the J Craig Venter Family Foundation.

This donation included the careful transportation of the beautiful behemoth from La Jolla to Borrego Springs, including up and down multiple staircases as well as steep mountain ranges. The piano arrived in mint condition and is installed in an empty classroom at the elementary school, right next door to teacher Jackie Williams, the only teacher in the school who plays the piano.

Williams and some of her students sounded fabulous – especially the Grand Piano – during its inaugural musical sing along. The timing of this gift is truly serendipitous as the school district is currently seeking a music teacher for the K – 12 school district. It has been over eight years since BSUSD has had sufficient funding for such a program. The elegant Grand Piano will most definitely be a showstopper at all future musical events in BSUSD!

The Borrego Springs Unified School District wishes to express much gratitude to the J Craig Venter Family Foundation for their kind donation.