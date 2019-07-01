Stop Illegal Dumping

To help stop the amount of illegal dumping on vacant lots and throughout our desert, it is important to clear up the misinformation about what the Burrtek Landfill will take for FREE.

The Burrtek landfill will take all furniture items – couches, chairs, mattresses, televisions, computers, appliances, desks, household trash and plant clippings. They will take everything we see illegally dumped in our desert and on vacant lots.

All a resident needs do is to take an electric bill or water bill as proof of their residency within the West Shores area to the dump location.

They will be given a little purple tag with your vehicles license number on it. From then on, you can take up to 600 pounds per week of just about every unwanted item you have.

If you need help loading and unloading your unwanted items, the West Shores Lion’s Club is just a phone call away, they will help you load and unload. Call President Fred Guibault two days in advance at 760-673-8493.

You can take up to eight tires at a time, as California State law prohibits any more than eight tires in a vehicle to the Community Services District Yard on Cleveland, where the big tower is, for FREE.

The only type of tire they cannot take are tractor and semi- truck tires. For any questions regarding free tire disposal, call the Salton Community Services District, 760-394-4446. The Salton City landfill is open Monday thru Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There should be no excuse for illegal dumping of trash and unwanted furniture and appliances in our desert and on our vacant residential lots.