Sponsor Group Highlights

Last updated 7/5/2019 at 12:56pm



The Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group met June 13 in the Borrego Springs Library community room.

Pete Hilger of the Eukon Group presented for approval a minor modifications project that will upgrade Verizon’s facilities connected to the 100’ lattice cell tower located at the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District’s fire station on Stirrup Road. The project calls for the removal and replacement of antennas at the top of the cell tower, the addition of radio units at antenna level, and other equipment modifications inside the existing Verizon leased area. The project goal is for a 10% overall improvement to Verizon cell reception without increasing the physical footprint of existing equipment.

The project is expected to take three weeks and to happen sometime during Borrego’s 2019-2020 peak season. Hilger said he would recommend a Cell on Wheels (COW), namely a mobile cell site that includes a tower and transceiver as well as all other necessary equipment to minimize the disruption of Borrego Springs’ cell service during the modification work.

The Sponsor Group’s goal is to get folks to submit comments to both agencies for maximum exposure to issues of public concern.

The Sponsor Group’s next regular meeting will be in September.

Full story in the June 27 issue of the Borrego Sun.

