Season Ending Party at El Borrego

Last updated 7/2/2019 at 3:03pm
Michael Sadler
Juan Carlos and family throw a season-ending party on June 14 at El Borrego Restaurant. Sales were brisk with half-off and two-for-one specials, with an eye on reducing inventory prior to closing.
