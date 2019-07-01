RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Season Ending Party at El Borrego

 

Last updated 7/2/2019 at 3:03pm

Michael Sadler

Juan Carlos and family throw a season-ending party on June 14 at El Borrego Restaurant. Sales were brisk with half-off and two-for-one specials, with an eye on reducing inventory prior to closing.









