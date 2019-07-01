Fox Bistro, Fox Den Reopen

La Casa del Zorro Resort and Spa recently temporarily closed the Fox Bistro and Fox Den Bar for five days from June 13 to June 18, to deep-clean the back and front of house, and to undertake minor planned improvements that required a brief closure.

“We wanted to get it all done, once and for all,” Patrick Sampson, General Manager of La Casa, said.

Cracks in the kitchen flooring required filling and sealing, coving was added to walls, and cooler condensate lines were installed to carry excess water directly into floor drains.

Every refrigerator and all cooking lines were relocated, and the entire kitchen was dusted, swept, and washed down.

“We are now ready for our value summer seasonal guests,” Sampson added.

The Fox Bistro and Fox Den Bar is open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner through summer. Live Entertainment on Saturday evenings with some great new bands lined up.

“We are updating our Supper Club Menu with the addition of Grilled Pork Chops, Braised Beef Short Ribs and a Meat or Vegetarian Lasagna.”

The Supper Club Menu is available Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and includes a small dinner salad or a freshly made cup of soup all for $16.95.

Happy Hour is offered Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and all Full Bottles of House Wine selections are offered all day at 50% Off Sunday through Thursdays.