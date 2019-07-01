The Nose Knows the Way to Sip in Julian

Saturday July 27, Julian adult beverage purveyors are hosting the 5th Annual ‘Sip of Julian’, providing proof that Julian is not just about apples and great pie.

The ‘Sip’ features Julian’s growers and producers of wine, craft beer, mead (honey wine), craft cocktails, and delicious hard cider, offering up a sampling of their delicious hand-crafted specialties.

Sip of Julian runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving tasters time to enjoy their beverage-and-small-bite pairings while relaxing and enjoying the Julian experience.

“Summer is a beautiful time in Julian and this event allows you to sample the region’s fine crafted beverages, taste gourmet bites, and explore the backcountry,” says Jim Wayman, president of the Julian Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a perfect excuse to book a quaint room and make it a weekend adventure!”

Tickets are $35 and are available in advance exclusively through Brown Paper Tickets at http://www.sipofjulian.com. Sales are limited and the event sells out just about every year, so early purchasing is recommended.

All attendees will receive a special Sip of Julian commemorative glass and a Julian-themed wine bag. Distribution of maps and logo glasses begins at 10 a.m. the day of the event at the Julian Chamber of Commerce located at Town Hall, 2129 Main Street. Shuttle service information will also be offered this year and those tickets are also online.

This event is a fundraising benefit for Julian’s Annual Country Christmas and Tree Lighting Celebration happening Saturday Nov. 30. This annual event ushers in the holiday season with music, dancers, lighting of the town Christmas tree, and the arrival of Santa to listen to all the kids Christmas wishes.

Julian is an historic goldmining community located in the San Diego County mountains at an elevation of 4,200 feet. Quaint shops and restaurants, unique bed and breakfasts, hotels and lodges all welcome visitors to enjoy a getaway in the country. The Sip of Julian is a great opportunity to spend a couple of nights in Julian and enjoy exploring the area the day before or after the event.

For additional information and links to ticketing, please contact Julian’s Chamber of Commerce at 760-765-1857, or online at http://www.sipofjulian.com.