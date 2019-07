Get your tickets now for the 5th annual Sip of Julian, Saturday July 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., co-hosted by the Julian Chamber of Commerce. The Sip features many of Julian’s alcoholic beverage purveyors. Proof that we’re not just about apples and great pie, we have growers and producers of wine, craft beer, mead (honey wine), craft cocktails, and delicious hard cider, offering up a sampling of their delicious hand-crafted specialties. Tickets are $35.