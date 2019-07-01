Julian's Newest Addition is A Delight to the Senses

One look around the interior, and you're instantly impressed by the new trendy Mexican neighborhood restaurant. Just like the name suggests, Quecho is definitely an elevated Mexican eatery in more than one way.

Not only does the restaurant boast an elevation of 4,245 feet due to its location in Julian, but it also provides a new flair to the selection of restaurants in town.

Owners Jose and Cara Marino, who also own Mr. Manitas in Julian Station, purchased the previous Buffalo Bill's restaurant and transformed the space into an exciting new local hang out. The new location opened its doors to the public May 17.

The décor is fun and inviting, while the menu offers a variety of authentic Mexican dishes that will excite your taste-buds and raise your spirits. Street tacos, nachos and a burrito bowl are just some of the offerings on their extensive menu.

In true Quecholac style, their delicious food is simple and honestly crafted from scratch with the freshest, local ingredients, and made from the heart to be shared with family and friends.

Customers have raved about the Churros con Chocolate, which feature churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and accompanied by a Mexican chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. A perfect beverage for the warmer temperatures is the Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca. Soon, the restaurant will include beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

Quecho also offers vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy free and vegan options.

The next time you make a trip to Julian, be sure to stop by this enjoyable new spot.