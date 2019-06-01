RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

High School Sports Association Scholar Athlete Breakfast

 

Last updated 6/18/2019 at 2:37pm

Courtesy of Tim White

Juan Carmona, Tim White, and Vanessa Rodarte.

It was my pleasure and honor to escort Juan Carmona, Vanessa Rodarte and their families, as they were honored as Borrego Springs HSSA Scholar Athletes of the Year.

HSSA Spring Awards Scholarship Breakfast honors Male and Female athletes from each member school for their outstanding achievement in Academics and Athletics. It is always such a honor and privilege to share the same room and have breakfast with these amazing young people and their families. Incredibly inspiring! Both Juan and Vanessa are outstanding Rams!

– Timothy White,

BSUSD Athletic Director, Coach, Teacher


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 06/25/2019 05:08