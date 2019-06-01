High School Sports Association Scholar Athlete Breakfast

It was my pleasure and honor to escort Juan Carmona, Vanessa Rodarte and their families, as they were honored as Borrego Springs HSSA Scholar Athletes of the Year.

HSSA Spring Awards Scholarship Breakfast honors Male and Female athletes from each member school for their outstanding achievement in Academics and Athletics. It is always such a honor and privilege to share the same room and have breakfast with these amazing young people and their families. Incredibly inspiring! Both Juan and Vanessa are outstanding Rams!

– Timothy White,

BSUSD Athletic Director, Coach, Teacher