RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Congrats BSHS Class of 2019

 

Last updated 6/21/2019 at 1:51pm

Jolene Nacapuy

The Borrego Springs Unified School District celebrated the graduates of the class of 2019.

Full story in the June 27 issue of the Borrego Sun.











You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 06/25/2019 05:08