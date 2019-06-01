RSS

Meth Found In Spare Tire

 

Last updated 6/21/2019 at 1:42pm



El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man for smuggling methamphetamine June 1.

The incident occurred at 11:55 a.m., when the 27-year-old man, approached the immigration checkpoint in a 2012 black Jeep Wrangler.

A Border Patrol canine alerted the agents, and the truck was waived along for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered 22 packages concealed in a inside of the vehicle’s spare tire.

The packages weighed 24.85 pounds, and tested positive for methamphetamine, with a street value of $57,155.

The man, vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Borrego Sun
www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

