An elderly man was found dead Friday May 31, after multiple bee stings in Salton City.

At around 2 p.m., on the corner of Morro and Alpine Avenue’s, the man stepped on a beehive and was stung by the bees, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

First responders found the man unconscious near the swarm of bees, and was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

The man has not yet been identified.