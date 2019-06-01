Trevor McSpadden Rocks at Dreamweaver

Nothing like a free concert on a gorgeous evening over Memorial Day weekend to bring out a hundred or so concert-goers, adults and lots of kids alike, to help close out the season here in Borrego.

Last year at this time, temperatures were over 100-F, but this year temps in the 70's helped make for a perfect evening of outdoor entertainment – the musical stylings of The Trevor McSpadden band at The Springs of Borrego's Dreamweaver Amphitheater.

While kids frolicked, parents and other concert-goers sat on folding chairs and blankets, or in their golf carts, listening with great appreciation, perhaps enjoying a can of beer or glass of wine from Dan and Nancy Wright, who brought the event to the Dreamweaver.

Lead singer and acoustic guitarist McSpadden's first song was a beautiful rendition of, "I Sure Would Like To See You Tonight," one of the band's original works, and the evening also included another original, "I Write You Letters All The Time." On electric guitar was Philip McArle, Tom Ward on bass electric guitar, and Steve Mugalian on drums.

Given the perfect weather, it was a perfect evening of music with family and friends.