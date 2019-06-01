Borrego Days Planning Meeting Summary

Last updated 6/18/2019 at 2:47pm

Theme: Bloom in Borrego

T-Shirts: Proposal is being given by Wet Duck Design in Julian

Grand Marshal: Jim Desmond, District 5 Supervisor

National Anthem: Sung by Borrego Springs Elementary Students

Bands: No official judging this year

Audio Engineer: Recommendations needed

Music & Entertainment: Dan Wright was present at the meeting, shared what he learned during his last 10 years.

Car Show: Alfa Romeo Club Representative present, and discussed bringing a diverse group of cars for the parade and car show at the Circle.

Team Leaders:

Promotions: Francoise Rhodes

Beer Garden Security: Sandra Mikovich

T-Shirt Sales: L. Louise Jee

Traffic Control & Signs: Fred Jee

Student Helpers: Martha Deichler

Parade: Kasey Simrock & Maggie Walters

Team Leaders Needed for the following:

Programs & Banners

Music & Entertainment

Chamber Booth

Beer Garden Operations

Golf Carts & Radios

Dignitaries & VIPs

Next meeting: Scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday July 8.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555.

*Information printed are as of the meeting held on June 3