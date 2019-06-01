Borrego Days Planning Meeting Summary
Theme: Bloom in Borrego
T-Shirts: Proposal is being given by Wet Duck Design in Julian
Grand Marshal: Jim Desmond, District 5 Supervisor
National Anthem: Sung by Borrego Springs Elementary Students
Bands: No official judging this year
Audio Engineer: Recommendations needed
Music & Entertainment: Dan Wright was present at the meeting, shared what he learned during his last 10 years.
Car Show: Alfa Romeo Club Representative present, and discussed bringing a diverse group of cars for the parade and car show at the Circle.
Team Leaders:
Promotions: Francoise Rhodes
Beer Garden Security: Sandra Mikovich
T-Shirt Sales: L. Louise Jee
Traffic Control & Signs: Fred Jee
Student Helpers: Martha Deichler
Parade: Kasey Simrock & Maggie Walters
Team Leaders Needed for the following:
Programs & Banners
Music & Entertainment
Chamber Booth
Beer Garden Operations
Golf Carts & Radios
Dignitaries & VIPs
Next meeting: Scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday July 8.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555.
*Information printed are as of the meeting held on June 3