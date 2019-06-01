Be A Volunteer, Help Your Community

Take some time and volunteer at your Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce!

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555.

------------------------------

Help the Borrego Springs Senior Center deliver meals to the homebound. Volunteers must be licensed drivers with a reliable vehicle and vehicle liability insurance, as well as must be willing to submit to a background check. Time commitment required is about two hours to deliver meals to 10 – 20 homebound folks around the Borrego area.

Contact Lynne Vasquez, executive director at 760-767-3116 or borregoseniorcenter@gmail.com.