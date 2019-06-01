Parade Committee's Annual Fundraiser Breakfast A Sucess

The Julian Fourth of July Parade has become a treasured family event celebrating the nation's birthday.

The committee, which consists of volunteers from within the community, is solely responsible for planning and fundraising for the parade. One of the more popular fundraisers that the committee promotes is an all you can eat breakfast hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.

The community is always very generous when it comes to supporting the parade and this year's fundraiser was another shining example.

The members of the Sons of the American Legion tirelessly cooked an extensive breakfast to include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, corned beef hash, hash browns and biscuits and gravy. At $10 per person, it was a fantastic deal.

Tickets were sold by parade committee members during the month before the fundraiser. Plus, on one of the main corners in town, Miss Julian princesses flashed their beautiful smiles and directed visitors to the American Legion.

The parade committee was very happy to see all of the people who came to support the fundraiser. Patrons were able to serve themselves yet committee members and the Miss Julian princesses were also there to wait on their every need.

Each year, the parade draws a lot of visitors to Julian who enjoy the floats, musicians and especially the vintage airplane flyover.

Although the festivities only last about three hours, the Julian Fourth of July Parade Committee works for months planning and fundraising for the event.

Please feel free to visit http://www.julianparade.com to donate or complete an entry form for the parade.