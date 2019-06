Be a part of the 49th Annual Bighorn Sheep Count at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Counters will be stationed at various locations around the park. The count is for three days beginning Friday July 5, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Saturday July 6, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday July 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are interested, send an email to ab.sheepcount@parks.ca.gov.