Borrego Springs High School students danced the night away at Prom May 11, held at the de Anza Country Club.

Girls showed off their dresses, from elegant to "sparkling in the night," while many of the boys donned their suits and ties.

The night was enjoyed by all, and a big "Thank You" to the de Anza Country Club for hosting the event!

More photos in the May 30 issue of the Borrego Sun.